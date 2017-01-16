(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By Andy Home
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in
the simmering dispute between the United States and China about
that country's rising exports of aluminium.
The United States last week launched a formal complaint at
the World Trade Organization (WTO), taking aim at China's
"subsidies to certain producers of primary aluminum".
Such subsidies, the United States claims, have
"artificially" increased China's capacity, production and market
share leading to depressed prices and causing "serious
prejudice" to U.S. interests.
This dispute has been brewing for a long time.
The United States was once one of the world's largest
producers with 22 aluminium smelters. The number of operating
plants has dwindled from 14 in 2011 to just five now.
China, meanwhile, has lifted its share of global production
from 25 percent 10 years ago to over 50 percent today.
That parts of China's giant aluminium sector are subsidized
is not news to anyone involved in the aluminium market.
But China is not the only country offering subsidies to its
smelters and the problem, if there is one, is arguably not at
the primary metal stage of the supply chain but further
downstream.
Graphic on global aluminium production; China and the rest
of the world: tmsnrt.rs/2iy2wuQ
SUBSIDIES - A DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD?
The WTO complaint specifically accuses China of providing
"artificially cheap loans from banks and (...) artificially
low-priced inputs for aluminium production, such as coal,
electricity, and alumina."
Some of those targets look a little off the mark. It's
questionable, for example, as to whether Chinese smelters are
really getting their alumina at below-market prices.
But you don't have to look very hard to see Beijing's
influence over parts of the country's aluminium sector.
Chalco, the state-backed producer, recognised 1,769 million
yuan (equivalent to $256 million at today's exchange rate) of
government grants as income for the financial year to December
2015. The funds were "necessary to compensate costs and
facilitate the group's development".
Behind that headline figure, moreover, lay a web of
transactions ranging from asset swaps to lease arrangements with
the state entity, Chinalco, that is the company's largest
shareholder.
This is indicative of one of the core problems with China's
aluminium smelter sector.
While a new generation of smelters, mostly located in the
northwestern province of Xinjiang, are widely believed to be
among the most competitive in the world, older, higher-cost
plants such as those operated by Chalco have been kept alive by
both central and regional governments.
Paul Adkins, founder of the AZ China consultancy, estimates
that six or seven Chinese provinces offer rebates on electricity
to some smelters in their jurisdictions.
But they're not the only ones doing so to support
financially challenged smelters.
One of those five smelters still operating in the United
States, Alcoa's Massena West, is only producing metal
thanks to subsidies by the state of New York.
In November 2015 the state's power authority committed $30
million in power assistance and its Economic Development
Commission $38.8 million in capital and operating funds to
modernise the plant.
And right now Alcoa is in talks with both the Australian
government and the state government of Victoria aimed at
securing financial support to keep open the 30-year old Portland
smelter.
Accusing China of providing subsidies via power rebates may
prove something of a double-edged sword for the United States.
Graphic on China's exports of aluminium by type:
tmsnrt.rs/2iy5zTG
THE CHANGING SHAPE OF EXPORTS
China, meanwhile, is no longer a significant exporter of
primary aluminium.
That changed around 2006. Primary exports totalled over a
million tonnes in 2004 and 2005. By 2015 exports had fallen to
30,000 tonnes and in the first 11 months of last year the total
was just 17,000 tonnes.
Rather, the country's export profile is now in the form of
semi-manufactured products, 4.2 million tonnes of them in 2015.
True, there are legitimate concerns as to whether some of
this outbound flow has really been "product" or metal
transformed just enough to bypass the country's export duty on
primary metal.
The issue of "fake" semis certainly warrants a conversation
between the United States and China, not least because it
disadvantages both.
But most of what leaves China is "real" product and if
over-capacity is the problem, it's located in the
semi-manufacturing part of the supply chain.
As AZ China's Adkins notes, "some of that over-capacity is
supported by government policy" in the form of "zero land tax,
help with labour costs or local taxes, and the formation of
industrial zones with attractive benefits."
However, he goes on to suggest that "the natural structure
of aluminum prices in China lends itself to a lower
semi-fabricated cost".
A VAT rebate on exports of "product" of course helps but,
again, China isn't the only country using that sort of tax
instrument to promote value-added output.
Adkins' view is that relative to other countries, the
"additional" help offered to the semi-manufacturing sector by
the Chinese government is "minimal".
COMPETITIVE?
The United States in announcing its complaint noted
pointedly that it has filed 25 complaints with the WTO since
President Obama was inaugurated in 2009 and has so far won all
those so far announced.
This one, however, may yet prove trickier.
And even if successful, will it really mean a revival of the
country's smelter sector?
"When American aluminum workers and producers can compete on
a level playing field, they will outcompete any other workers in
the world," according to Representative Dave Loebsack (D-IA),
one of the backers of the WTO action.
That's questionable, given the age and cost structure of
many U.S. smelters relative to the new capacity coming on line
in China.
And which workers in particular?
Because there are more American workers employed in the
manufacturing part than in the raw production part of the
aluminium supply chain.
They may not welcome their own government's attempt to stem
the flow of low-cost Chinese semi-manufactured product upon
which they and so many other product makers around the world now
rely on.
