(Corrects to show that Noranda Aluminum is no longer owned by
Apollo Management)
By Andy Home
LONDON Nov 24 At the end of the last century
the United States was home to 22 aluminium smelters, all but one
of them operating.
By the end of this year there will be just eight, of which
only four will be producing metal, two of them at reduced rates.
The latest round of closures, led by Alcoa, is
happening just as the metal's usage in the United States is set
to experience another quantum leap forward.
Aluminium has made steady inroads against steel in the
automotive sector, a process that is going to markedly
accelerate with the roll-out of the mass-market F-150 pick-up
truck.
Number one on the list of "the tough 10 reasons every other
truck is history", according to Ford's advertising campaign, is
the fact the F-150 has a "high-strength, military grade aluminum
alloy body."
It is a bitter irony for U.S. smelters that the low price
environment that is forcing them out of business only adds to
the attraction of incorporating aluminium into applications such
as the F-150.
But the simple reality is that on a global basis there is
too much of the stuff around.
That's why Alcoa's announcement this month that it is
shuttering three out of four of its remaining smelters in the
United States has generated so little lift to the aluminium
price.
However, it does push the U.S. market into deeper
supply-demand deficit, a development likely both to underpin
regional premiums and heat up the exchange battle for trading
those premiums.
AND THEN THERE WERE...
Alcoa's announcement that it is mothballing another three of
its U.S. smelters leaves it with just one operating plant in the
country, Warrick in Indiana, with a capacity of 270,000 tonnes
per year.
The shuttering of the Wenatchee and Intalco smelters in the
state of Washington and the Massena West smelter in New York
will remove around 500,000 tonnes of production.
It is part and parcel of Alcoa's drive down the cost-curve
with a target of moving from the 43rd percentile this year to
the 38th percentile next year.
This has been work in progress for Alcoa for some time but
extra urgency comes from the company's plans to split into two
entities next year.
The "old" Alcoa, comprising the upstream business of mining,
refining, smelting and casting metal is being moulded into "a
commodity business that is positioned to succeed throughout the
cycle", to quote Klaus Kleinfeld, chairman and chief executive
officer.
With the exception of Warrick, which benefits from its own
captive coal power, its U.S. smelters apparently are being
relegated to "swing capacity" status.
A similar process is underway at Century Aluminum,
a U.S. producer majority owned by Glencore.
It owns three plants, not counting the Ravenswood smelter
which was mothballed in 2009 and which is now to be permanently
decommissioned.
All three are in trouble.
Operations at the Hawesville smelter in Kentucky have been
reduced to two lines, or around 40 percent of the plant's
250,000-tonne per year capacity, to produce high-purity metal
for local customers.
One of three potlines at the Sebree smelter, also in
Kentucky, has just been mothballed, taking out around 70,000
tonnes of capacity.
Mt Holly in South Carolina, meanwhile, is scheduled for full
mothballing by the end of this year unless a new power supply
deal can be negotiated.
The only other U.S. smelter operating is the New Madrid
plant in Missouri, part of Noranda Aluminum.
Noranda too, though, is feeling the heat, judging by its
third-quarter results, which saw the company slide into a $26.4
million loss and write off any remaining goodwill in its
smelting operations.
GLOBAL PROBLEM
U.S. smelter capacity has been bleeding away since 2001,
when a cluster of west coast smelters shut up shop.
The process has been almost continuous since the global
financial crisis of 2008-2009, which saw prices collapse and
inventory mushroom as producers failed to react quickly enough
to the implosion in manufacturing demand.
While China's massive infrastructure spend of 2009-2010
helped other metals such as copper, it failed to generate the
same recovery in aluminium, because China itself was already a
massive producer.
Indeed, the pace of new smelter capacity build-out in
China's northwestern provinces such as Xinjiang has steadily
increased to the point that the country now produces over 50
percent of the world's commodity-grade aluminium.
And it has been exporting ever larger quantities in the form
of semi-manufactured product, some of which has challenged the
definition of what exactly is a "product" rather than metal
transformed just enough to duck China's 15-percent export duty
and instead qualify for a VAT rebate.
"Fake semis" are a hot political subject in the United
States right now with Century lobbying hard for action against
what it sees as a flood as mislabelled China product, some of it
from Chinese smelters enjoying local government subsidies in the
form of reduced power tariffs.
But notwithstanding such concerns, there is the unpalatable
fact for U.S. smelters that in an oversupplied global
market-place they cannot compete with the new generation of
smelters in China's northwest.
Sitting on their own captive coal fields, these plants
benefit from low-cost power, state-of-the-art technology and
efficiencies of scale. None of them are subsidised because they
have no need for subsidies.
It's for that reason that the price has been
steadily sinking to a point that at a current $1,450 per tonne,
basis three-month metal on the London Metal Exchange, it is
close to the troughs of 2009.
MADE IN CHINA?
The longer-term problem for the aluminium price is not
current over-production but excess capacity, particularly in
China.
While Alcoa and other U.S. producers have been willing to
dismantle idled smelters after a few years of inactivity, there
seems to be no similar process in China.
The fear is that any turnaround in price will be capped as
such smelters fire up again and there's a lot more "swing
capacity" in China than Alcoa's 600,000 tonnes or so.
But the decline and fall of U.S. smelting capacity should
support one component of the price, the "local" Midwest premium,
as the country becomes increasingly reliant on imports to meet
its burgeoning demand for raw metal.
Part of the growing supply-demand gap will continue to be
met by Canada, where smelters, including three owned by Alcoa,
enjoy the power-price benefits of Quebec's massive
hydro-electric system.
But more of it will have to come from further afield, from
Russia and the Middle East, implying higher freight rates.
U.S. smelters' loss may turn out to be exchanges' gain with
CME's Midwest premium contract already gaining traction and the
LME this week launching its own set of premium contracts.
For U.S. manufacturers that may be an increasingly important
hedging tool as the country's ability to supply its own needs
diminishes.
And who knows?
Might there come a day when the Ford F-series pick-up, the
"best-selling brand of trucks" in the United States (No. 10 on
the list of "tough 10 reasons every other truck is history") is
made from alloys cast from metal smelted in China?
(Editing by Jason Neely)