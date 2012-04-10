NEW YORK, April 10 Alcoa Inc. continues
to look for high-cost smelting and refining capacity for
potential capacity cuts, a goal that chief executive Klaus
Kleinfeld called a "strong commitment."
Speaking to analysts on Tuesday's conference call after the
aluminum giant released its first-quarter results, Chairman and
Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld said: "We continue to look at
our portfolio and we continue to monitor the outside world. And
by the way, the 530,000 tonnes that we've taken offline may not
be the end."
In early January, Alcoa announced it would slash its global
smelting capacity by 12 percent, becoming the first producer to
take direct action to cut costs amid a steep drop in metal
prices.
On Tuesday, Kleinfeld named as possible facilities for
capacity cuts Alcoa's Point Henry smelter in Australia, which he
called a high-cost aluminum producer, and its Brazilian smelters
with high power costs.
After discussions with the Brazilian government, Alcoa
recently extended for 60 days a timeline that was originally set
for March 31 to come up with a plan to reduce costs.
Kleinfeld said Alcoa was also reviewing its alumina refining
portfolio for potential curtailments.
"That is a very strong commitment," the executive added.
Last week, Alcoa said it plans to cut alumina production in
the Atlantic region by 4 percent, becoming the first producer to
take measures aimed at reducing oversupply that has lowered
prices to around $300 per tonne.