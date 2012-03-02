NEW YORK, March 2 Alcoa Inc will
raise prices on some of its coil and flat sheet products by 5
percent starting March 1, the aluminum producer said late on
Thursday.
The aluminum giant sent a note to its global aerospace,
ground transportation and industrial and specialty products
customers this week announcing the price increase on all new
orders received on or after March 1.
The following product prices will be increased:
2xxx, 7xxx HT Coil & Flat Sheet 5% price increase
Alcoa said, it will honor all existing orders and firm
agreements confirmed prior to March 1.
An Alcoa spokesman said the company raised these high
performance alloys, because of their strong demand in the
aerospace industry.