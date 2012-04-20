UPDATE 1-EU sets steel import duties to counter Chinese subsidies
* Hot-rolled steel used for ships, gas containers, pipes (Updates with EU Trade Commissioner, Chinese Commerce Ministry)
NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. aluminum producer Alcoa Inc increased prices for some aerospace plate products by 5 percent, due to higher materials costs and increased demand.
In a recent note to customers, Alcoa said the price hike takes effect immediately for 2xxx and 7xxx heat treated plate produced by its Global Aerospace, Ground Transportation and Industrial & Specialty Products Group.
BEIJING, June 9 China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday it "strongly" questioned the legitimacy of the European Union's decision to slap duties of up to 35 percent on imports of hot-rolled steel from China.