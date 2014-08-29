BRIEF-Aves one sees asset volume increase to over 1 bln euros by 2020
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year
Aug 29 * U.S. judge dismisses antitrust litigation accusing banks and commodity
companies of fixing aluminum prices -- court ruling * U.S. district judge katherine forrest says commercial end user plaintiffs and
consumer end user plaintiffs lack antitrust standing, and cannot try to bring
their claims again * Judge also dismisses lawsuits by other purchasers, mag instrument, agfa corp,
but gives them permission to try to bring their claims again * Judge says that while defendants' actions affected aluminum prices, the
lawsuits suggest it was merely a consequence of their desire to make money,
not the result of an illegal antitrust conspiracy
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year
* Q1 earnings per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: