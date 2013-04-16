NEW YORK, April 16 Century Aluminum of Kentucky,
a Century Aluminum Co subsidiary, took another step
towards closing its Hawesville, Kentucky, aluminum smelter on
Tuesday when it gave notice to its employees of its plans to
shut the plant in August.
Century issued the announcement to comply with the federal
Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN)
regarding workers covered by the United Steelworkers of America
union.
The WARN notice specified that the plant will be shut unless
the company can procure more cheaply priced electric power,
according to a Century press release.
The Hawesville smelter produces 244,000 tonnes of primary
aluminum per year and employs about 750 workers at the plant.
Century also said it gave conditional notice to its largest
customer, the Southwire Company, that it would terminate its
supply contract, if the Hawesville plant closes on August 20.
Last August, the U.S. aluminum producer gave notice to its
electric supplier, member-owned energy co-operative Big Rivers
Electric Corp, of its plans to stop production at Hawesville.
Under terms of their agreement, which is due to expire in
2015, the only way Century can terminate the power contract
early is if it shuts the Hawesville plant.
In the meantime, the aluminum producer has been negotiating
with Big Rivers for cheaper energy prices.
"We remain resolved to finding a solution that will support
the plant's continuing operations, and are discussing with the
power provider an arrangement that we firmly believe will have
no impact on any other ratepayer in the state," said Michael
Bless, Century chief executive officer in the press release.
Earlier this year, Century attempted to get a bill pushed
through the Kentucky state legislature that would allow it to
tap the wholesale market for its power needs. The bill died on
the floor and the legislature will not meet again until next
January.