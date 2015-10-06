BRIEF-Fidelity Southern files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* Fidelity Southern Corp files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8z3Qh) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 6 Century Aluminum :
* Operations at 224,000 tonne-per-plant in Charleston, South Carolina area have continued and "we don't currently expect any significant impact to operations from the flooding," said Century, which is controlled by Glencore PLC * Flooding across South Carolina from historic rains has closed some 550 roads and killed 11 people (Reporting By Luc Cohen)
May 5 The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp's treatment for fatal neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), marking the first such U.S. regulatory approval in more than two decades.