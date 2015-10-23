(Adds details from complaint, background on Zhongwang in

Oct 23 U.S. aluminum extruders have accused
Zhongwang Group, the world's second largest producer of aluminum
extrusions, of evading U.S. import duties, firing the first
salvo in a dispute over China's ballooning exports.
In a petition filed with the U.S. Commerce Department late
on Thursday, the U.S. Aluminum Extruders Council (AEC) alleged
China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd is shipping extruded
aluminum products, including pallets and 5050 alloy extrusions,
into the United States without paying duties.
" has been engaged in a concerted effort to avoid
U.S. duties and maximize its ability to continue to flood the
global market with unfairly traded Chinese aluminum," the
complaint said.
Extrusion is the process of shaping aluminum, by forcing it
to flow through an opening in a die.
The complaint asked the government to clarify that pallets
and 5050 alloys are subject to the antidumping and
counterveiling duties introduced in 2011. That ruling marked a
major victory for U.S. extruders that argued Chinese exports
were unfairly subsidized.
The AEC's complaint said Zhongwang's shipments of both
materials into the United States have increased substantially
since the duties were put in place.
The Commerce Department has 45 days to initiate an
investigation.
The filing is the first formal move to curb China's aluminum
exports, which U.S. producers say have grown steadily over the
past year.
U.S. producers like Alcoa Inc say this has hurt
prices and margins, helping push London Metal Exchange prices
to six-year lows.
The Aluminum Association, which represents aluminum
producers and fabricators, has called on U.S. regulators to
probe mislabeling of China's exports of semifabricated aluminum
products to avoid paying duties.
The AEC's case is separate from any action the Aluminum
Association might take, but highlights deepening worries about
the impact of China's surplus inventory on the global market.
The allegations come months after short-seller Dupre
Analytics alleged Zhongwang inflated sales by sending shipments
to companies it controls offshore, which the company dismissed
as "groundless or untrue."
At the time, the AEC called on several governments to
investigate the claims.
Zhongwang's sales to the United States fell 86 percent, to
$62.5 million, in 2011 after the duties were imposed. But
revenue bounced back in 2012 and continued rising to $302.9
million in 2014, which the complaint attributed to pallet
shipments.
"Zhongwang appears to have created these "pallets"
sepcifically for the purpose of circumventing the orders," the
complaint read.
