By Luc Cohen
NEW YORK Feb 5 A U.S. aluminum fabricator said
its New Jersey warehouse had not been raided by police,
dispelling rumors that swept the market this week as U.S.
regulators mull whether to probe allegations of dumping by a
Chinese company it has been linked to.
"We have received inquiries from our customers and others,
about rumored police activity," Delair, New Jersey-based
Aluminum Shapes LLC said in a statement.
"To dispel such rumors and clarify our position to all
interested parties, we wish to inform you that we have not
experienced police activity or any disruption to our
operations."
Beginning last week, four traders in the United States and
Europe said rumors of a raid at the facility were circulating in
the aluminum market. Local, state and federal law enforcement
and customs agencies contacted by Reuters said they were unaware
of any activity at the site.
The frenzied speculation comes as U.S. regulators decide
whether to investigate allegations by the U.S. extrusion
industry that China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd, the world's
second-largest aluminum extruder, is evading U.S. import duties
and dumping material in the market.
The rising trade tensions come as aluminum prices on the
London Metal Exchange are hovering below $1,500 a tonne,
just higher than 6-1/2 year lows hit late last year. Many blame
the drop in prices on Chinese overproduction and exports.
In its complaint last year, the U.S. Aluminum Extruders
Council (AEC) said Zhongwang shipped semi-finished aluminum
products to U.S.-based affiliate companies, including Aluminum
Shapes, where the material was reprocessed back into more basic
aluminum billet.
The process effectively evades export taxes in China and
import duties into the United States.
Zhongwang has denied the AEC's allegations. A
spokeswoman for Aluminum Shapes declined to comment on the AEC's
allegations on Friday.
Extrusion is the process of shaping aluminum by forcing it
to flow through an opening in a die used to produce shapes.
Extrusions are used in products ranging from car parts to window
panes.
The rumors were unclear and inconsistent, with traders
unsure of their origins or any concrete details, but the fact
that it spread as far as Europe reflects growing tensions
between the U.S. and Chinese market over rising imports.
Mid-sized producer Century Aluminum Co, owned by
Glencore PLC, is considering launching a lawsuit
against China's exports.
