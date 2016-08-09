(Adds details from decision, comments, case citation, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Aug 9 A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday
upheld the dismissal of nationwide antitrust litigation accusing
banks and commodity companies of conspiring to drive up aluminum
prices by reducing supply, forcing them to overpay.
By a 3-0 vote, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
Manhattan said so-called commercial end users and consumer end
users lacked standing to sue because their alleged antitrust
injuries were too far removed from the alleged misconduct.
The plaintiffs had accused Goldman Sachs Group Inc,
JPMorgan Chase & Co, the mining company Glencore Plc
, and various commodity trading, metals mining and
metals warehousing companies of having colluded from 2009 to
2012 to rig prices by hoarding inventory.
This allegedly caused big delays to fill orders, leading to
higher storage costs at warehouses in the Detroit area and
elsewhere, which in turn inflated aluminum prices and the cost
of producing cabinets, flashlights, strollers and other goods.
Regulators in the United States and Europe have also
examined aluminum price-fixing allegations.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs and the defendants did not
immediate respond to requests for comment.
Circuit Judge Dennis Jacobs said the plaintiffs "did not
(and could not) suffer antitrust injury" because they neither
participated in a market affected by anticompetitive conduct,
nor showed that their injuries were "inextricably intertwined"
with injuries that the defendants intended to inflict.
Jacobs said the plaintiffs did not claim to store aluminum
or buy aluminum stored with the defendants, or trade aluminum
futures contracts with the defendants, or allege that aluminum
they bought underlay the defendants' futures trades.
"The injury Consumers and Commercials claim was suffered
down the distribution chain of a separate market, and was a
purely incidental byproduct of the alleged scheme," he wrote.
Claims alleging violations of state consumer protection and
unfair trade laws were also dismissed.
The decision upheld August 2014 rulings by U.S. District
Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan.
She allowed so-called "first-level" metals purchasers to
pursue their own antitrust claims in a separate ruling the
following March.
The case is In re: Aluminum Warehousing Antitrust
Litigation, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 14-3574 and
14-3581.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama, Bernard Orr)