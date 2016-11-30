NEW YORK Nov 30 A U.S. judge on Wednesday threw out the last vestiges of private litigation over alleged aluminum price-fixing, dismissing lawsuits by Eastman Kodak Co , Fujifilm Holdings Corp, Reynolds Consumer Products and three other plaintiffs.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan on Oct. 5 dismissed nationwide litigation in which purchasers accused Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, mining company Glencore Plc and others of conspiring from 2009 to 2012 to boost prices by reducing supply.

Forrest later agreed that the other six plaintiffs were entitled to have their claims considered separately because they had filed their own lawsuits.

But she said those claims must also fail because there was no proof that the defendants engaged in anticompetitive conduct outside the aluminum warehouse services market.

"The court accepts that plaintiffs here paid higher prices as a result of the alleged conduct," she wrote. "That is not enough. plaintiffs needed to be injured in the warehouse services or warrant trading markets that were allegedly being directly manipulated."

The main case is In re: Aluminum Warehousing Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-md-02481. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)