By Josephine Mason
| NEW YORK, Sept 10
NEW YORK, Sept 10 A group of aluminum users,
including MillerCoors LLC and other makers of drink cans, have
said the London Metal Exchange's proposal to overhaul its
controversial warehousing policy will "fall short" of solving
the long wait times and inflated prices.
In a letter dated Sept. 9, the so-called "aluminum users
group" called on the LME to implement even bigger changes, which
they say will end long wait times, increase transparency for
physical pricing and restore user confidence in the exchange.
Without that, there will be "more dysfunction, more
manipulation and more harm", the letter from the group said. It
also asked for a meeting with the LME.
The letter was in response to dramatic changes announced by
the LME on July 1, aimed at soothing irate industrial users who
say the LME's warehousing policy has led to record high physical
premiums for aluminum and long wait times to take delivery.
While some of the group's suggestions may be hard to
enforce, the seven-page letter will likely increase pressure on
the LME and its new owner, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
, to deal with the problem as regulatory, legal and
political scrutiny of the exchange intensifies.
In July, MillerCoors, the second largest brewer in the
United States, raised the issue in a hearing at the U.S. Senate
Banking Committee, saying high physical prices have cost U.S.
consumers an extra $3 billion a year in expenses.
Alongside Goldman Sachs and other banks and traders
that now own many of the world's biggest warehousing companies,
the LME is facing several class action lawsuits alleging
"anticompetitive behavior" in aluminum warehousing.
U.S.and UK regulators are also investigating the issue.
At the heart of the issue are several companies with
warehouses registered by the LME, including Glencore-owned
Pacorini, Trafigura's NEMS and Goldman Sachs' Metro.
These companies have found a lucrative business in building up
big stocks, charging rent for storage and delivering metal out
of storage only at a limited rate.
In its third effort to resolve the problem in as many years,
the LME has proposed linking the rate at which a warehouse, with
big stockpiles and long wait times of more than 100 days, is
required to load out material to the rate at which it brings in
new metal.
In Monday's letter, the group called on the LME to also rein
in "exceptional" incentive payments made by warehouses to
attract metal and limit charges for moving metal in and out of
storage sheds.
In highlighting flaws in the new plan, it said the maximum
wait time of 100 days set by the new rules is still too long and
the rules could lead a warehouse to refuse to take delivery of
new metal or shift metal to non-LME registered facilities.
The deadline for submitting comments on the plan is Sept.
30. Warehousing companies and trading firms have also given
their feedback on the plan, sources have said.
Some of the users' suggestions may be difficult for the LME
to implement. Any move to limit rent increases would be deemed
as price fixing by the European Union and therefore
anti-competitive, the LME has said.
A final decision on whether to implement the changes is
expected to be made at a scheduled LME board meeting in October
and if approved, the new rules would come into force on April 1
next year.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason)