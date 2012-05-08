* Tonnages tied up in warehouse financing deals
* Consumer demand up on back of futures price plunge
* Delivery lead times out of Detroit at 10 months
By Chris Kelly
NEW YORK, May 8 Benchmark U.S. Midwest spot
aluminum premiums rose above 10 cents a lb for the first time as
a persistently strong spread between cash and forward prices on
the London Metal Exchange continued to tie up the metal in the
warehouses.
The record-setting premium was also attributed to a pick-up
in demand following a sharp drop in the price of aluminum on the
London Metal Exchange (LME) in April, market participants said,
expecting this one-two punch to provide further upside in the
price.
"We are in uncharted territory at a record high. I have no
idea how far it can go ... no one does. That's part of the
concern I would have if I were a consumer. What's keeping it
from going to 11 or 15 or 20 cents? Nothing," a trader said.
The Midwest premium, the benchmark used for physical trading
of aluminum in North America, rose to a record range between
9.75 cents and above 10 cents per lb, with some traders quoting
as high as 11 cents for prompt delivery.
"Bids are 9.75, offers are over 10 if you can find it," said
one physical dealer.
"The contango is in place and people are holding metal. The
people that need to buy that metal are going to have to pay a
price that the holders find acceptable for a return on their
investment."
Cash aluminum traded on Tuesday at a $40 per tonne discount
or contango against the benchmark three-month contract MAL0-3,
versus the $22.50 discount seen at the start of the year.
Three-month prices on the LME were at $2,063.00/$2,063.50 per
tonne in Tuesday's official session, down $3 per tonne on
Friday. The LME was shut for May Day bank holiday on Monday.
"The banks have no incentive to sell because they are making
so much. The contango is around $40 cash to three's ... they can
make money all day long. Why sell it?" the physical dealer said.
Buyers also stepped up their aluminum purchases after prices
slipped last week to their cheapest in more than four months.
Benchmark LME aluminum futures fell to $2,050 per tonne,
a low dating back to early January.
"It further stimulated demand," a second trader said. "We
are doing very healthy volumes at between 10 and 11 cents, and
we've been trading at that level for the last couple of weeks."
On top of the improved demand, supplies remained constrained
as tonnages continue to be locked up in the warehouses under
pre-arranged financing deals, participants said.
"Producers have already committed their production tonnages
... to the banks who have already committed for the year, and
paid huge incentives," the first trader said.
"They're locked in already."
Incentives are paid by warehouses to traders to store the
metal in their facilities. While the warehouses earn money on
the rent, investors are willing to leave it in storage because
forward aluminum prices are higher than cash.
"In North America, all of the free-flowing material is
coming out of Detroit, and most of that is just going from
warehouse to warehouse. The new warehouse owner is going to hold
on to it and hold the market at ransom, so to speak," the trader
said.
More than 1.4 million tonnes or abut a third of total LME
aluminum stocks are stored in Detroit, with significant volumes
waiting to be delivered out.
The wait time to get material out of Detroit is up to ten
months, market participants said.
(Reporting By Chris Kelly; Editing by Marguerita Choy)