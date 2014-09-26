WASHINGTON, Sept 26 Three U.S. senators
including, Sherrod Brown and Elizabeth Warren, on Friday urged
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to "thoroughly
examine" the aluminum markets, which they said showed "ongoing
irregularities".
Brown, who has been fiercely critical of the role that Wall
Street banks play in commodity markets, also urged the CFTC to
review the London Metal Exchange before granting it status as a
so-called Foreign Board of Trade.
Brewers - who use aluminum for beer cans - and other
manufacturers have been complaining about inflated prices
because of artificially high stocks in metals warehouses, such
as those run by the LME, owned by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange
.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Sandra Maler)