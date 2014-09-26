(Adds details from letter, background)
By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown
on Friday urged the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to
crack down on the London Metal Exchange, citing concerns its
policies may be inflating aluminum prices.
Brown, a crusader against the role that Wall Street banks
play in commodity markets, warned that Congress would write new
laws if the CFTC and foreign regulators were unable to fix what
he called "ongoing irregularities" in the market.
"We ask that the CFTC immediately examine the effects that
the current warehousing system (has) in order to determine
whether the LME and its U.S.-based warehouses are in compliance
with all applicable U.S. trading laws," the Ohio Democrat said
in a letter to the CFTC's current four members.
The letter was also signed by two other Democratic Senators,
Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts - another fierce Wall Street
critic - and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin.
The CFTC declined to comment.
The LME is struggling to resolve a years-long controversy
after complaints from brewers, which use aluminum for beer cans,
and others that excessive stockpiling by warehouses owned by
Wall Street banks is driving up prices.
The CFTC, which regulates derivatives, and the Department of
Justice, have been looking into allegations of manipulation of
metal storage since last summer.
The CFTC should make sure that the LME complies with the
agency's rules, the letter said, identifying several LME
policies as problematic and a possible cause for skewing the
market and making it vulnerable to manipulation.
The LME, the largest aluminum futures exchange, is owned by
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. But most of its
warehouses are owned by banks such as Goldman Sachs or
trading companies such as Glencore.
It is regulated in Britain by the Financial Conduct
Authority, but the CFTC holds sway over its U.S. business, and
the 2010 Dodd-Frank law adopted after the financial crisis
requires the agency to renew the LME's U.S. license.
The senators urged the CFTC to hold off approving its
registration as a so-called Foreign Board of Trade to give
Congress sufficient time to make legislative changes that would
force the CFTC to take action.
The first step for the CFTC was to work with foreign
regulators to make sure LME was in compliance, the letter said.
If that failed, Congress might make legislative changes that
would to improve oversight of foreign boards of trade.
Brown has held a series of hearings on the role that Wall
Street plays in physical commodities. Since then, the Federal
Reserve has started a review of its policy that allowed such
activities, and several large banks have at least partially
pulled out of the business.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Sandra Maler and Dan
Grebler)