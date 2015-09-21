* FACTBOX on aluminum cutbacks:
By Luc Cohen
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Sinking aluminum prices and a
ballooning surplus of the metal have deepened the industry's
worst crisis in years, intensifying pressure on high-cost
smelters to embark on another round of production cuts to revive
prices from their malaise.
The 25 percent drop since last September has pushed
benchmark London Metal Exchange prices to six-year lows, and the
unprecedented plunge this year in premiums, surcharges paid for
physical delivery, to their lowest in 3-1/2 years are the
biggest test for producers' margins since the 2008 financial
crisis.
More than 10 percent of smelting capacity outside of China,
or 3.5 million tonnes of production, is running in the red with
a combined LME and U.S. premium of $1,800 per tonne, according
to Wood Mackenzie data from second-quarter results. On Friday,
three-month aluminum was at $1,621, with a U.S. premium
of $175 a tonne.
The data illustrates the increasing pain across the sector
as producers worry about growing exports from China and
production costs such as power remain relatively high.
To have a meaningful impact on prices, producers need to cut
capacity by another 1 million to 2 million tonnes, said Ed Meir,
an analyst at INTL FCStone.
"It's been like death by a thousand cuts. Western producers
have made cuts here and there, but collectively, it's not been a
lot because China is more than making up for it," he said.
Alcoa Inc has closed or curtailed 170,000 tonnes of
annual output this year as part of its review of 500,000 tonnes
of smelting capacity announced in March, and United Co Rusal
said in April it might idle 200,000 tonnes of
capacity.
Last month, Century Aluminum, controlled by
Glencore, announced plans to shutter its 244,000
tonne-per-year Hawesville, Kentucky smelter, blaming Chinese
exports and weak prices.
But that is a rounding error in a market of 50 million
tonnes of supply. The industry's worsening woes will be a hot
topic at the Metal Bulletin aluminum conference in Vancouver
this week.
HIGH-COST, LOW-IMPACT
Some of the highest-cost smelters - including two Alcoa
plants in Spain, Klesch Group's Delfjiz plant in the Netherlands
and Trimet Aluminum's Essen plant in Germany - are relatively
small, together producing just 340,000 tonnes per year, the Wood
Mackenzie data show.
The U.S. dollar's rise against a basket of major currencies
has cushioned the blow of weak prices for smelters
outside the United States, reducing the likelihood that their
operators will shut them, industry observers said.
Trimet said all its smelters were profitable and running at
full capacity, and that the company could compensate for
fluctuations in the LME price because it produces value-added
alloys and has long-term hedging in place.
An Alcoa spokesperson said the company has "aggressive
productivity improvements underway" and was seeking ways to
reduce raw material and power costs. Klesch did not respond to a
request for comment.
CHINA - THE SWING FACTOR
Few expect any immediate respite from China, the world's top
consumer and producer.
The country has cut some capacity in response to
deteriorating market conditions, with Wood Mackenzie senior
analyst Uday Patel estimating that 1.5 million tonnes of
annualized production were eliminated at older, inefficient
Chinese smelters between January and August.
But this is a drop in the ocean compared with the 3 million
to 5 million tonnes of capacity China has added through modern
smelters, he said.
"In China, production growth and demand growth are
completely divorced," said Patel, noting that political factors
such as the desire to keep workers employed drive output
decisions more than questions of profitability.
Of the world's 50 highest-cost smelters, 37 are in China,
and the average cost of production there this year will be
$1,918 a tonne, 14 percent above the average cost of the rest of
the world at $1,684 a tonne.
That will likely fuel criticism about growing exports, which
Alcoa and Century Aluminum have blamed for weakening prices and
triggered speculation that U.S. players may launch efforts to
restrict exports through tariffs.
Alcoa has criticized the export of so-called "fake semis",
and the U.S. Aluminum Association has called for the U.S.
authorities to investigate cheap imports of semi-fabricated
products.
"If China's not going to take price cues, then the ex-China
countries will have to take matters into their own hands through
protectionism," said analyst Jorge Beristain of Deutsche Bank.
