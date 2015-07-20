(Adds background, comment)
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, July 20 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing
Ltd (HKEx) <0388.HK) has settled two class-action lawsuits
against itself and the London Metal Exchange (LME) over
allegations of anti-competitive and monopolistic behaviour.
No money was paid by either side in arriving at the
settlement, the HKEx-owned LME said in a statement.
Under the settlement announced by HKEx on Sunday, the
plaintiffs agreed to drop the LME from appeals against a U.S.
court's decision last August dismissing them
from their cases, the exchange said.
This leaves the plaintiffs free to ask the LME for publicly
available data, which they were prevented from doing while the
LME was a defendant in the lawsuits. LME data includes inventory
levels in the warehouses it monitors.
"These are the only principal terms of the settlement," the
London-based LME said.
The lawsuits, brought last year by companies in the United
States, accused banks and traders of hoarding metal in LME
warehouses, driving up the prices of industrial products from
soft-drink cans to aeroplanes.
The plaintiffs, which included small aluminium
manufacturers, had argued that the 137-year-old exchange abetted
the scam by writing rules that made it possible and ignoring
calls to change.
The world's oldest metals marketplace has in the past year
undertaken sweeping reform of warehouse practices, aimed at
solving the central problem of huge backlogs to withdraw metal
from its global network.
In March a U.S. judge threw out the aluminium price-fixing
claims against several Wall Street banks, commodity merchants
and HKEx.
Of 26 lawsuits filed against the LME, 24 were consolidated
into three complaints according to type of user: "first-level"
purchasers that buy primary aluminium, consumer end users and
commercial end users.
With regard to the third lawsuit complaint, the "first
level" purchasers, HKEx said that plaintiffs had not yet filed
an appeal against a U.S. District Court's decision.
The LME was bought by HKEx in 2012 for 1.4 billion pounds.
