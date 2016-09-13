Sept 13 Professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal appointed Adriano José Ponciano as managing director and Emerson Santana as senior director to its transaction advisory group in Brazil.

Ponciano was most recently an M&A tax partner with KPMG, serving domestic and international private equity and corporations transacting in Brazil.

Santana was previously a director at KPMG's M&A tax group. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)