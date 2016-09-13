France's Macron to meet unions on Tuesday on labour reform
PARIS, May 21 French President Emmanuel Macron will meet unions on Tuesday to discuss labour reform, his office said on Sunday.
Sept 13 Professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal appointed Adriano José Ponciano as managing director and Emerson Santana as senior director to its transaction advisory group in Brazil.
Ponciano was most recently an M&A tax partner with KPMG, serving domestic and international private equity and corporations transacting in Brazil.
Santana was previously a director at KPMG's M&A tax group. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)
May 21 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, could see double digit gains over the next year and a half even if the legendary chairman and chief executive decides to retire, a report in Barron's financial newspaper said.