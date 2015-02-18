PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 10
May 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 18 Business management advisory firm Alvarez & Marsal named Age Lindenbergh managing director and leader of its financial services transactions team in Europe.
Based in Amsterdam, Lindenbergh will also focus on building A&M's transaction advisory group across the Benelux region.
Prior to joining A&M, Lindenbergh was a senior transactions and restructuring partner at audit firm KPMG in Amsterdam, leading restructuring and supporting banks and insurers with capital planning. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)
May 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.