JERUSALEM, April 5 Wireless broadband technology
firm Alvarion warned its first-quarter revenue and
profit would be below prior estimates, sending its shares
tumbling more than 25 percent.
The Israeli-based company said it will post
quarterly revenue of $33-$33.5 million, below an earlier outlook
of $38-$43 million. Its net loss excluding one-time items is
projected at 9 to 10 cents a share, versus a previous forecast
of a 1-6 cent loss.
Alvarion blamed lower sales of an older product line that it
had planned to replace later this year as well as a $3 million
order that was delayed to the second quarter from the first.
As a result, Alvarion said it will be in default of a
financial covenant under certain loan and credit facility
agreements, including a $30 million loan obtained by the company
for the acquisition of Wavion Inc. The company said it had
initiated discussions with the respective banks.
Its Nasdaq-listed shares fell 25.6 percent to 68 cents.
"Although we expected a decline in demand for certain older
products ahead of their planned replacement later this year, we
did not anticipate it would be of the magnitude we began to see
in the last few weeks," Eran Gorev, president and chief
executive of Alvarion, said in a statement.
Gorev noted that Alvarion won several large carrier Wi-Fi
product deals in Asia-Pacific, which will contribute to revenues
in future quarters.
Alvarion said its second-quarter estimates and any revisions
that may be required to 2012 targets will be provided when the
company publishes its final first-quarter results on May 16.
The company, which has struggled to gain a foothold in the
long-range wireless Internet sector with its WiMax products, had
posted a smaller fourth-quarter net loss as expenses fell and
while saying the purchase of Wavion last November would begin
boosting earnings at the end of the first quarter.