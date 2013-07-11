JERUSALEM, July 11 Israeli wireless broadband
technology firm Alvarion Ltd said Silicon
Valley Bank had requested a Tel Aviv court to enforce liens and
appoint a receiver to collect a loan issued to the company.
US-listed shares of the company fell 54 percent to 48 cents.
Trading in the company's Tel Aviv-listed shares were halted
earlier after Israeli newspapers reported that the bank had
sought a receiver for Alvarion over a $3 million debt that the
bank says the company cannot repay.
"The court has prohibited any disposition of Alvarion's
assets, whether direct or indirect, until and unless the court
decides otherwise," Alvarion said in a statement late on
Thursday.
Further court hearings are scheduled for July 15.
Alvarion has struggled to gain a foothold in the long-range
wireless internet sector with its WiMax products and earlier
this year sold its broadband wireless access business to Telrad
Networks for $6 million.
Alvarion posted a 45 percent drop in first-quarter revenue
to $8.5 million and posted a loss of 51 cents per share
excluding one-off items.