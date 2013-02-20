TEL AVIV Feb 20 Wireless broadband technology
firm Alvarion said on Wednesday it would postpone the
release of its fourth-quarter earnings due to ongoing
negotiations to sell its licensed carrier business.
The earnings, which were due to be released on Wednesday,
will now be published on March 6.
"There is no assurance that such negotiations will result in
the execution of a definitive agreement," Israel-based Alvarion
said in a statement.
The company, which has struggled to gain a foothold in the
long-range wireless Internet sector with its WiMax products, had
a loss excluding one-off items of 12 cents a share in the third
quarter, compared with earnings of 1 cent a share a year
earlier.