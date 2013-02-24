JERUSALEM Feb 24 Telrad Networks will buy the
broadband wireless access business of Israeli wireless broadband
technology firm Alvarion Ltd for $6.1 million, the
companies said.
Alvarion may also receive certain performance-based
milestone payments of up to $6 million.
Last week, Alvarion delayed the release of its
fourth-quarter earnings to March 6 due to ongoing negotiations
to sell its licensed carrier business.
The deal is expected to close in the second quarter.
Telrad, an Israeli provider of telecom equipment and
services, said it made the deal since broadband wireless access
(BWA) is experiencing rapid growth worldwide because it enables
wireless connectivity to meet the need for Internet services in
areas with little or no access infrastructure.
Ran Buskspan, Telrad's chief executive, said he saw a
strategic fit between the two businesses and significant growth
potential.
"We share a common level of technological know-how that will
provide a great deal of synergy as we integrate the BWA division
into our company," he said. "The market is poised to adopt
next-generation wireless technologies and we see BWA as a core
growth engine for our company in coming years."
Alvarion and Telrad also agreed to sign a reseller agreement
according to which Alvarion will continue to provide carrier
licensed solutions to its partners and distributors and Telrad
will provide Alvarion's unlicensed systems to its carrier
customers after the transaction is completed.
Alvarion said it will now focus on carrier-grade systems in
the unlicensed frequencies.
"This new focus will allow us to concentrate our resources
and attention on our target markets and on successfully
completing our turnaround plan," said Alvarion President and CEO
Hezi Lapid.
Telrad, which is 90 percent owned by private equity funds
group Fortissimo Capital, expects to have sales of $120 million
in 2013.