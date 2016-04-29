MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, April 29 Alvean, a Cargill Inc and Copersucar joint venture, has appointed Jacques Gillaux head of sugar trading, two sources familiar with the matter said.
An Alvean spokesperson could not be reached immediately for comment.
Cargill and Copersucar established the joint venture in 2014, forming the world's largest sugar trader.
Gillaux was previously head of sugar at commodities trade house Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Mark Potter)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP