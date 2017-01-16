(Adds background)
LONDON Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant
Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as
chief executive officer.
Cargill and Copesucar established the joint venture company
in 2014, forming one of the world's largest sugar traders.
Sarjanovic has been CEO since the company was set up. He had
previously led Cargill's global sugar business.
"The change is part of a planned transition as the company
focuses its strategy on the next phase of growth and
development," Alvean said in a statement.
The company said it has begun a search for a new CEO and
Sarjanovic would remain in his role until his successor was
appointed.
(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Susan Fenton/Ruth
Pitchford)