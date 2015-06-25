By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, June 25 European private equity fund CVC
and Singaporean sovereign wealth fund Temasek are seeking to
keep an existing $700 million leveraged loan financing for
Alvogen in place to back their acquisition of a controlling
stake in the pharmaceutical firm, banking sources said on
Thursday.
CVC and Temasek agreed to buy the stake in a deal valuing
the company at around $2 billion, it emerged earlier this week.
Existing lenders to Alvogen have been asked to consent to a
change of control provision, which would allow the seven-year
term loan to remain in place, despite a change in ownership.
Typically when a company is sold it triggers an automatic
debt repayment.
The $700 million term loan was raised in April to refinance
existing debt and fund general corporate purposes. The deal was
led by Jefferies, Goldman Sachs and SunTrust and pays an
interest margin of 500 basis points (bp) with a one percent
Libor floor, according to Thomson Reuters LPC.
As part of the request, 101 soft call protection, which was
put in place in April for six months will be reset. Lenders have
been offered a 12.5bp consent fee.
Alvogen specializes in developing, licensing and
manufacturing generic pharmaceutical products.
