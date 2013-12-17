TAIPEI Dec 17 U.S. pharmaceutical company
Alvogen has agreed to buy a 67 percent stake in Taiwan's Lotus
Pharmaceutical Co. for $200 million, a local
newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Alvogen would pay T$39.5 ($1.3) a share via a private
placement, making it the biggest stakeholder of Lotus, the
Economic Daily reported.
Under the agreement, Alvogen can expand its presence in Asia
while Lotus will become an Asia hub for Alvogen, the report
said.
The U.S. company is a privately-owned specialty
pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing
and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilar
products.
Lotus shares dropped 4.8 percent in early trading on
Tuesday, lagging the main index's 0.7 percent rise.
Officials of Lotus were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)