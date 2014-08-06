Aug 6 Generic drugmaker Alvogen said it had
agreed to buy South Korea's Dream Pharma for $187 million in
cash as part of a push into Asia by the fast-growing U.S.-based
company.
The acquisition, which is expected to close in the fourth
quarter, is the third significant purchase by Alvogen in the
Asia Pacific (APAC) region since 2012 as it targets markets that
also include Taiwan, Thailand, China, Japan and Vietnam.
"This transaction further underlines our ability to act as a
powerful industry consolidator and demonstrates the momentum we
are building towards becoming one of the top five players in the
APAC market," Alvogen Chief Executive Robert Wessman said in a
statement on Wednesday.
Privately owned Alvogen, which has 2,400 employees, has
commercial operations in more than 30 countries worldwide, with
its largest business in North America.
It has expanded rapidly since 2009, when Icelandic
pharmaceutical entrepreneur Wessman joined the firm. Wessman was
one-time chief executive of Actavis, before it was eventually
bought by Watson two years ago. Watson renamed the enlarged
company Actavis after the merger.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jane Baird)