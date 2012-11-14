* Finding suggests inflammation plays a role in disease
* Could lead to new direction for treatments
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Nov 14 Two international teams of
scientists have identified a rare mutation in a gene linked with
inflammation that significantly increases the risk for the most
common form of Alzheimer's disease, the first such discovery in
at least a decade.
The findings, published on Wednesday in the New England
Journal of Medicine, offer new insights into the underpinnings
of Alzheimer's, a deadly, brain-wasting disease that robs people
of their memories, their independence and their lives.
In separate studies, teams led by privately held deCode
Genetics and John Hardy of University College London found that
people with a mutation in a gene called TREM2 were four times as
likely to have Alzheimer's as people who did not have the gene.
"It quadruples the risk of Alzheimer's," said Dr. Kari
Stefansson of Reykjavik-based deCode in a telephone interview.
The level of risk compares with ApoE4, the best-known
genetic cause of late-onset Alzheimer's, the form of the disease
that occurs in older adults.
But this new gene variant is 10 times more rare than ApoE4,
which is present in about 40 percent of people with late-onset
Alzheimer's.
Rare or not, scientists say the discovery represents a big
breakthrough for Alzheimer's research.
"This is one of the most common, most devastating illnesses
in humans and we still don't have a very good understanding of
what causes the disease," said Dr. Allan Levey, director of the
Emory Alzheimer's Disease Center of Excellence in Atlanta, which
helped confirm the deCode findings.
"In my mind, this is very important. It gives us another
important clue as to one of the biological factors that
contribute to causing the disease," he said.
Despite numerous costly attempts, drug companies have been
stymied in their efforts to develop drugs that can alter the
steady course of Alzheimer's, which affects more than 5 million
Americans and costs the United States more than $170 billion
annually to treat.
Current research efforts have focused on removing sticky
clumps of a protein called beta amyloid that accumulate in the
brains of people with Alzheimer's disease. But several drugs
that have been developed to remove these proteins have failed to
produce a significant improvement in patients with mild to
moderate forms of dementia.
With the new finding, researchers say the focus will turn on
the role of inflammation in Alzheimer's disease.
INFLAMMATORY RESPONSE
TREM2 is a gene that affects a protein expressed on the
surface of cells in various tissues that "clean up garbage,"
Stefansson said. These cells, called microglia, are often
associated with inflammatory response.
A genetic mutation that alters the function of these
housekeeping cells could affect how well the brain deals with an
excess of toxic proteins from beta amyloid, Stefansson and
others said.
And that suggests that even though TREM2 is rare, the way it
works in the brain may be important for brain health.
"It is certainly plausible that TREM2 is involved in all of
Alzheimer's disease," said Andrew Singleton of the National
Institute on Aging, who worked on the paper with Hardy and
colleagues at University College London.
"I think it may be very generalizable," Singleton said.
For their study, Hardy and colleagues used a number of gene
sequencing techniques to study 988 people with Alzheimer's
disease and 1,004 healthy volunteers.
The team also tested brain tissues from deceased Alzheimer's
patients, and they studied the expression of the TREM2 gene in
genetically engineered mice.
For the deCODE study, researchers sequenced the genomes of
2,261 Icelanders and identified variations likely to affect
protein function. Then, they looked specifically for these
variants in people with Alzheimer's and those with healthy
brains, and found those with the TREM2 variant had a
significantly higher risk.
To make sure the gene was not specific to Iceland, they
replicated their findings in populations at Emory University in
the United States, as well as groups in Norway, the Netherlands
and Germany.
"We've essentially found exactly the same thing," said
Singleton of the NIA, which is part of the National Institutes
of Health. "In a way which you don't often see in science, the
two studies point in the same direction."
In July, a team at deCODE discovered a rare mutation in a
gene called APP that protects against Alzheimer's.
"It is a complex disease," Stefansson said. "I'm not
surprised to see there are many ways to bring about this
deterioration in cognitive function."
Levey said while the TREM2 mutation is rare, it is likely
changing the function of brain cells.
"It helps identify the microglial cells as an important
possible (drug) target," he said.
Dr. Ralph Nixon, director of the New York University Center
of Excellence on Brain Aging and a scientific adviser to the
Alzheimer's Association, said the findings suggest there are
likely many more genes that increase the risk of Alzheimer's
disease.
"It's a good illustration that we need to intensify this
type of research and identify what these genes are doing so we
can finally translate it into therapy," he said.
