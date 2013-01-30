Canadian nurse pleads guilty to killing eight in old-age homes -media
June 1 A Canadian nurse has pleaded guilty to using drugs to kill eight elderly patients in long-term care facilities over seven years, Canadian media reported on Thursday.
Jan 30 A Medicare advisory panel on Wednesday expressed skepticism that brain scans using radioactive imaging agents can affect health outcomes of people with early symptoms of memory and cognitive problems.
The medical panel's lack of confidence could deter reimbursement for Eli Lilly's recently approved Amyvid, an imaging agent used to detect levels in the brain of plaque made from beta amyloid protein. The plaque is considered by many researchers to be a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease. (Reporting By Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
June 1 A Canadian nurse has pleaded guilty to using drugs to kill eight elderly patients in long-term care facilities over seven years, Canadian media reported on Thursday.
BERLIN, June 1 Global airlines warned on Thursday of "major disruption" if Britain leaves the European Union without a deal on aviation traffic.