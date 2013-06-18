June 18 The American Medical Association on
Tuesday said it would support a ban on the marketing of energy
drinks to children under 18, saying the high-caffeine beverages
could cause heart problems and other health issues.
The policy was adopted in a vote at the group's annual
meeting in Chicago.
"Energy drinks contain massive and excessive amounts of
caffeine that may lead to a host of health problems in young
people, including heart problems, and banning companies from
marketing these products to adolescents is a common sense action
that we can take to protect the health of American kids," Dr.
Alexander Ding, an AMA board member, said in a statement.
The group noted the stimulant drinks have surged in
popularity in recent years especially among high school and
college students.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in October said it was
investigating reports of five deaths that may be associated with
Monster Beverage Corp's top-selling energy drink,
called Monster.
The American Beverage Association said it was disappointed
in the AMA resolution. It said most energy drinks contain about
half the caffeine of a similar size cup of coffeehouse coffee.
"Leading energy drink companies also voluntarily display
total caffeine amounts - from all sources - on their packages,
as well as an advisory statement indicating that the product is
not intended (or recommended) for children, pregnant or nursing
women, or persons sensitive to caffeine," Maureen Beach, a
spokeswoman for the group, said in an emailed statement.
The drinks, with aggressive-sounding names like Monster, Red
Bull, AMP and Full Throttle, are the fastest-growing type of
soft drink in the United States, with sales up 17 percent last
year to about $9 billion, according to Beverage Digest. They are
often associated with extreme sports, which makes them popular
among young men.