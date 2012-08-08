BRIEF-neoSurgical raises $5.5 mln in equity financing
* Intends to raise an additional $1.75 mln to complete round Source text for Eikon:
MADRID Aug 8 Nomura said on Wednesday it had placed a 6.6 percent stake in Amadeus owned by International Airlines Group at a price of 16.5 euros per share.
IAG, which owns Iberia, the leading airline in Spain and the European-Latin American market, had entered on Tuesday into a hedging transaction with Nomura International to protect its share value in Amadeus.
Amadeus shares were down 6.71 percent at 16.27 euros at around 0815 GMT. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)
* Says the entire 15.4% stake in eurazeo, previously held by crédit agricole sa, has been acquired by the decaux family through its investment vehicle, jcdecaux holding