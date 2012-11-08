* Core earnings up 6.5 pct to 890 mln euros Jan-Sept.
* Revenue increases 8.4 pct to 2.2 bln euros
* Market share grows, provides technology to more firms
(Adds detail, CEO quote)
MADRID, Nov 8 Spanish travel technology company
Amadeus said on Thursday market share gains helped it
overcome tough economic conditions to increase earnings in the
first nine months of 2012, keeping it on track for a higher
dividend this year.
Amadeus, which provides technology to travel and tourism
firms, said the number of airline passengers booking through its
systems jumped 28 percent year-on-year to 420 million.
Global market leader Amadeus' share of the airline booking
market expanded 1 percentage point to 38 percent despite lagging
growth in Europe, where consumer confidence has been undermined
by the euro zone debt crisis.
"Even if air traffic and business volumes for global
distribution systems have shown some weakness this year ... We
are confident about our full-year results," Chief Executive Luis
Maroto said in a statement.
The company said nine-month earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 6.5 percent to 890
million euros ($1.1 billion), slightly above expectations.
Nine-month revenue grew 8.4 percent to 2.2 billion euros, in
line with forecasts in a Reuters poll, as the company expanded
its market share and flight bookings through travel agencies
rose 4 percent.
Amadeus said last month that it would pay out between 40 and
50 percent of consolidated profit in dividends, compared to 30
to 40 percent before.
"We hope to pay a dividend of 0.5 euros per share," Maroto
said, reiterating the company's promise to increase payouts at a
time when many big Spanish companies are cutting or scrapping
dividends to save cash.
($1 = 0.7840 euro)
(Reporting by Clare Kane. Editing by Jane Merriman)