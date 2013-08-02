(Adds market share, new clients, IT Solution business, debt)
MADRID Aug 2 Spanish travel technology company
Amadeus reported strong first half results across the
board on Friday, thanks to its expanding market share and
growing business in markets outside Europe.
Amadeus, which provides technology to travel companies,
increased market share in airline travel agency bookings to 40
percent from 38.3 percent a year earlier in the six months to
June even though growth in the industry remains muted.
The Madrid-listed company, set up by European airlines in
1987 to create a computer reservations system shared by the
parent carriers and travel agents, was also lifted by the
increasing weight of its IT Solutions division. That attracted
new clients in the second quarter, including Sri Lankan Airlines
and Italian carrier Air Dolomiti.
Revenue in the IT Solutions increased 8 percent year-on-year
in the first half of 2013 to 380 million euros ($503 million).
Amadeus said Asia-Pacific remained a hotspot for growth,
while in the United States online agency CheapAir.com
implemented the company's "Extreme Search" technology. Amadeus
also opened an office in Dallas to service clients like
Southwest Airlines.
The company reported a 6.3 percent year-on-year increase in
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) to 646 million euros, beating analysts' forecasts.
Amadeus said revenues rose 5.7 percent from a year earlier
to 1.6 billion euros, also ahead of forecasts.
The company cut net financial debt to 1.3 billion euros by
end-June, compared to 1.5 billion euros a year earlier. Credit
ratings agencies Moody's and Standard & Poor's have recently
upgraded Amadeus' credit rating.
($1 = 0.7557 euros)
(Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Paul Day and Jane
Merriman)