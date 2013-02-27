MADRID Feb 27 Spanish travel technology company Amadeus IT Holding reported a 7.5 percent rise in full-year revenues to 2.91 billion euros ($3.79 billion) for 2012 on Wednesday, in line with consensus estimates.

The Madrid-based firm, which is shielded from Spain's economic gloom thanks to its geographical diversity, said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 6.6 percent to 1.1 billion euros, also in line with expectations. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)