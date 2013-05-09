MADRID May 9 Spanish travel technology company Amadeus posted a 5 percent year-on-year rise in net profit including one-offs in the first quarter to 176.3 million euros ($232 million) and a 7.5 percent rise in net profit without extraordinaries to 164 million euros, beating analysts' forecasts.

Amadeus, which provides technology solutions to travel firms, reported a 4 percent rise year-on-year in revenues to 796 million euros, in line with analysts' forecasts. (Reporting by Clare Kane. Editing by Jane Merriman)