MADRID May 8 Spanish travel technology company
Amadeus has not ruled out potential new acquisitions in
the internet travel sector, but smaller than the $500-million
buyout of Newmarket, the group's Chief Financial Officer said on
Thursday.
"The Newmarket buy was one of the more import in Amadeus'
history, and I can't believe that we'll make another acquisition
of this kind," the CFO, Ana de Pro, said during a conference
call on the group's first quarter earnings.
Amadeus bought the hotel IT company in December last year.
