Dec 17 Amadeus It Holding Sa

* Says to issue up to 500 million euros ($623.40 million) in short-term debt as part of issuance programme

* Banco Santander, Barclays Bank, Citibank, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and Deutsche Bank, ING, Societe Generale and The Royal Bank of Scotland to act as dealers Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8021 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Emma Pinedo)