MADRID May 8 Spanish travel technology company
Amadeus reported on Thursday a 8.7 percent year-on-year
rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) to 351.4 million euros ($489.2 million).
That compared to a forecast by analysts polled by Reuters
for a core profit of 348 million euros.
Amadeus, which provides technology solutions to travel
companies, reported a 9.1 percent rise in revenues to 867.6
million euros and adjusted net profit on the period of 191.3
million euros from 176.3 million euros a year earlier.
($1 = 0.7183 Euros)
(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)