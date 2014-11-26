MADRID Nov 26 Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday it had sold shares in Spanish travel technology firm Amadeus at 31.415 euros per share - or 194 million euros ($242 million) for the block of 6.2 million shares - to cover a derivatives contract.

On Tuesday, Air France said it was selling a 2.2 percent stake in Amadeus through a derivatives deal with Deutsche Bank, which allows it to lock in the sale price. The sale will cut its remaining Amadeus stake to 2.2 percent.

Deutsche Bank's placement was equivalent to 1.4 percent of Amadeus' capital. Amadeus shares were falling 1.8 percent at 31.625 euros per share in early trading. (1 US dollar = 0.8017 euro) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)