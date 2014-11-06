BRIEF-Revolution Lighting opens new facility in Simi Valley, California
* Revolution lighting technologies opens new facility in simi valley, california to support production of baa/taa compliant led tubes
MADRID Nov 6 Spanish travel technology company Amadeus reported on Thursday a 9.3 percent rise in core profit in the first nine months from a year earlier to 1.038 billion euros ($1.30 billion), in line with forecasts.
Amadeus, which provides technology solutions to travel companies, reported a 9.4 percent rise in revenues to 2.59 billion euros and adjusted net profit on the period of 557.2 million euros, up 9 percent from a year earlier. (1 US dollar = 0.7989 euro) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)
* Revolution lighting technologies opens new facility in simi valley, california to support production of baa/taa compliant led tubes
* PolarityTE Inc enters formal agreement with cell therapy and regenerative medicine, a leading cell therapy manufacturer in the intermountain west