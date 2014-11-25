BRIEF-Pioneer Foods withdraws cautionary statement due to sovereign debt downgrade
* Due to recent sovereign debt rating downgrades in South Africa, potential for additional downgrades, parties have decided to discontinue negotiations at this time
MADRID Nov 25 Air France said on Tuesday it is selling a 2.2 percent stake in Spanish travel technology company Amadeus through a derivatives deal with Deutsche Bank.
Air France said it will own about 2.2 percent of Amadeus following the deal and has committed to a 30-day lock up period on the remaining stake.
In a separate statement, Deutsche Bank said it was placing a 1.4 percent stake in Amadeus among institutional investors through an accelerated book build. (Reporting by Sarah Morris; Writing by Tracy Rucinski)
* Given that pioneer foods have withdrawn their cautionary announcement, caution is no longer required when dealing in securities