MADRID Dec 18 Spanish travel technology company Amadeus said on Wednesday it is buying U.S. technology group NMTI Holdings and its affiliate group Newmarket for $500 million.
Newmarket, a provider of cloud-based technology solutions for the hotel market, is present in 154 countries and expects revenues of around $110 million in 2013.
Amadeus expects to finalise the acquisition, once given regulatory approval, in the first quarter of 2014, the Spanish company said in a statement.
Amadeus will finance the acquisition through a 5-year, $500 million loan with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi and the Royal Bank of Scotland, it said.
In a separate statement, Amadeus said it planned to leave its dividend policy unchanged for 2013 with a payout of 50 percent of profit. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Writing by Paul Day)
