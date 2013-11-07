MADRID Nov 7 Spanish travel technology company
Amadeus reported on Thursday a 6.5 percent year-on-year
increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) to 948.9 million euros ($1.3 billion).
Amadeus, which provides technology solutions to travel
companies, reported a 5.8 percent rise in revenues to 2.362
billion euros and a net profit on the period of 471.7 million
euros, also up 9.3 percent.
The company said its competitive position in the market had
lifted results despite a stagnant global economy.
($1 = 0.7392 euros)
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)