MADRID Aug 3 Spanish travel firm Amadeus said its first-half earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 6.1 percent to 607 million euros ($738.08 million).

The result was in line with a Reuters poll, which forecast EBITDA of 605 million euros.

Amadeus reported a 8.6 percent rise in revenues to 1.5 billion euros, in line with analyst expectations. ($1 = 0.8224 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane and Nigel Davies)