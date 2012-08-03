* EBITDA up 6 pct to 607 mln euros

* Revenues rises 9 percent to 1.5 bln euros

* Adjusted profit increases 26 pct to 333 mln euros (Adds dividend, CFO comment, share price reaction)

MADRID, Aug 3 Spanish travel technology company Amadeus IT Holding is to raise its 2012 dividend payment, the company said on Friday after reporting first-half results in line with expectations.

Many companies on Spain's blue-chip IBEX 35 index have cut dividends in recent months or opted to compensate shareholders with more stock rather than cash to conserve capital in a tough macroeconomic environment.

"Net profits, excluding the sale of Opodo, have grown significantly, and that means that the 2012 dividend, which will be paid in 2013, is also going to increase," Chief Financial Officer Ana de Pro told Reuters.

Amadeus said that adjusted profit for the six months to June 30 rose 26 percent to 333 million euros ($405 million). The company sold travel agent Opodo last year and reported capital gains of 271 million euros in its 2011 first-half.

De Pro said the company could also look at other ways to reward shareholders in the future.

The company's shares were down 1.3 percent at 17 euros in early trading, having risen 14.5 percent since the beginning of June.

Amadeus said that first-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 6 percent to 607 million euros. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast EBITDA of 605 million euros.

Revenues rose 9 percent to 1.5 billion euros, in line with analysts' expectations, driven by an increase in market share and traffic growth. ($1 = 0.8224 euros) (Reporting by Robert Hetz and Nigel Davies, Writing by Clare Kane; Editing by David Goodman)