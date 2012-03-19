VIENNA, March 19 B&C Industrieholding, which
owns Austrian cellulose fibres group Lenzing, has
agreed to buy a 29.9 percent stake in Austrian aluminium group
AMAG from One Equity Partners (OEP), the two groups
said.
AMAG on Monday welcomed the deal, which it said gave it a
stable long-term core shareholder.
The deal depends on regulatory approval and OEP's sale of
its remaining 4.2 percent stake, a statement released at the
weekend said, giving no other details or financial terms.
A newspaper had reported last week that regional lender
Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberoesterreich planned to increase its
11.5 percent AMAG stake by between 4 and 6 percentage points.
AMAG's main owner is CP Group 3, a joint venture between OEP
and Constantia Packaging. OEP is an affiliate of JPMorgan Chase
. AMAG went public last year.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)