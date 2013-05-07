VIENNA May 7 Aluminium group AMAG Austria
Metall forecast on Tuesday its earnings may slip in
2013, backing away from its outlook in March for flat profit.
"All in all, we expect another successful year from an
operational perspective although the factors of influence
mentioned above could lead to slightly weaker results as
compared to the prior year," it said, citing margin pressure in
its European car parts business and lower aluminium prices.
First-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 9.1 percent to 31.4 million euros
($41 million) on sales down 3.3 percent to 202.3 million euros.
($1 = 0.7659 euros)
