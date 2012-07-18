* Company to submit for FDA approval by end of 2012
* Study meets main goals set by U.S., EU regulators
July 18 Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc said
its drug Feraheme met the main goal of improving hemoglobin
levels in anemia patients in a late-stage study, clearing it to
be pitched for approval in the United States and Europe for a
wider indication.
The drug, which is already approved for the treatment of
iron deficiency anemia in chronic kidney disease patients, is
being tested as a treatment for iron deficiency anemia
regardless of the underlying cause.
"With both phase III studies in our global registrational
program for Feraheme now complete, we will seek approval for
Feraheme for the treatment of a broader population of patients,"
Lee Allen, Amag's chief medical officer, said in a statement.
The company plans to submit a marketing application for the
U.S. approval of Feraheme for the expanded indication by the end
of this year. Partner Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
plans to file for approval in Europe next year, it added.
Patients on Feraheme showed a statistically significant
increase in hemoglobin level, compared with those on placebo,
Amag said.
The late-stage study, which tested the efficacy of Feraheme
on 808 patients across United States, Canada, India, Latvia,
Hungary and Poland, met the targets set by U.S. and EU health
regulators.
Amag said there were three deaths reported during the second
late-stage study. Two of them were in the Feraheme-controlled
group, but none related to the drug.
These results follow data released in March from another
successful pivotal trial testing the drug on 605 patients at 74
sites in Europe, Asia Pacific and Australia.
Amag's plan to stop searching for a buyer and focus
resources on development of Feraheme was not taken well by
investors in May even as it allowed its largest shareholder
Adage Capital to raise its stake to up to 25
percent.
In line with that plan, the single-product company sold a
plant and stopped production of an imaging agent in
June.
Shares of the Lexington, Massachusetts-based company were up
1.7 percent at $16.12 in late-morning trade on Wednesday on the
Nasdaq.